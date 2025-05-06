J & J Snack Foods Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.82 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $13.33 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, J & J Snack Foods reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $356.10 million from $359.73 million last year.

J & J Snack Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

