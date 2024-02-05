J & J Snack Foods Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.3 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $6.6 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, J & J Snack Foods reported adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $348.3 million from $351.3 million last year.

J & J Snack Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $7.3 Mln. vs. $6.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $348.3 Mln vs. $351.3 Mln last year.

