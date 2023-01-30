J & J Snack Foods Q1 Income Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.6 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $11.1 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $351.3 million from $318.5 million last year.

J & J Snack Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $6.6 Mln. vs. $11.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $351.3 Mln vs. $318.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.