J & J SNACK FOODS Earnings Results: $JJSF Reports Quarterly Earnings

J & J SNACK FOODS ($JJSF) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.73 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $356,100,000, missing estimates of $374,379,576 by $-18,279,576.

J & J SNACK FOODS Insider Trading Activity

J & J SNACK FOODS insiders have traded $JJSF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JJSF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARJORIE SHREIBER ROSHKOFF has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 625 shares for an estimated $100,550 .

. ROBERT CRANMER (Senior VP, Operations) sold 315 shares for an estimated $51,990

MARY LOU KEHOE (VP, Human Resources) sold 211 shares for an estimated $36,043

J & J SNACK FOODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of J & J SNACK FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

