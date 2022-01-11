J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Not Flying Under The Radar

J & J Snack Foods Corp.'s (NASDAQ:JJSF) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 54x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for J & J Snack Foods as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For J & J Snack Foods?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like J & J Snack Foods' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 198%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 47% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 25% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 11% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that J & J Snack Foods' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On J & J Snack Foods' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that J & J Snack Foods maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for J & J Snack Foods that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than J & J Snack Foods.

