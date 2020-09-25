J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 28, 2020

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JJSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JJSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $128.04, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JJSF was $128.04, representing a -34.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $196.84 and a 21.17% increase over the 52 week low of $105.67.

JJSF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and Cosan Limited (CZZ). JJSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports JJSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -80.4%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JJSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.