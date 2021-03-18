J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JJSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that JJSF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JJSF was $164.24, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $169.58 and a 55.43% increase over the 52 week low of $105.67.

JJSF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR). JJSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports JJSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 84.99%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

