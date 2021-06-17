J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.633 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JJSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $176.33, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JJSF was $176.33, representing a -2.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $181.71 and a 53.33% increase over the 52 week low of $115.

JJSF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Hershey Company (HSY). JJSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports JJSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 113.51%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JJSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.