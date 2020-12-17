J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JJSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that JJSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $153.95, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JJSF was $153.95, representing a -18.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $189.17 and a 45.69% increase over the 52 week low of $105.67.

JJSF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and Cosan Limited (CZZ). JJSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95. Zacks Investment Research reports JJSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 140.24%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JJSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

