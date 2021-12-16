J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.633 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased JJSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JJSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $151.29, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JJSF was $151.29, representing a -16.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $181.71 and a 12.33% increase over the 52 week low of $134.68.

JJSF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW). JJSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports JJSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 48.65%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jjsf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

