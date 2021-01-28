J & J Snack Foods Corp. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Investors in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.9% to close at US$158 following the release of its quarterly results. Sales of US$241m surpassed estimates by 7.2%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 37% below expectations at US$0.09 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:JJSF Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from J & J Snack Foods' two analysts is for revenues of US$1.00b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 2.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 1,335% to US$2.30. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.67 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 7.8% to US$161, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 2.2%, in line with its 2.5% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 3.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that J & J Snack Foods is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for J & J Snack Foods. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with J & J Snack Foods .

