Stocks
JJSF

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Declines in Net Sales and Earnings

May 06, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

J&J Snack Foods reports a 1% decline in net sales and significant decreases in operating income and net earnings for Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

J & J Snack Foods Corp. reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ending March 29, 2025, revealing a 1% decline in net sales to $356.1 million, primarily due to decreased sales in the Frozen Beverage and Food Service segments, although the Retail business experienced growth. Gross profit decreased by 12% to $95.7 million, and operating income dropped significantly by 66% to $6 million, with net earnings falling 64% to $4.8 million. The company attributed its performance challenges to a weak theater channel affecting Frozen Beverage sales, lower Food Service sales from limited-time churro promotions, and continued cost inflation, especially in its bakery segment. CEO Dan Fachner expressed optimism for the second half of the fiscal year, anticipating a rebound in theater traffic and planned price increases to improve earnings, while the company also repurchased shares to enhance shareholder value.

Potential Positives

  • Management expressed confidence in future earnings improvement due to anticipated rebounds in theater traffic and strategic price increases in the coming quarters.
  • The company successfully repurchased approximately 39,000 shares for about $5.0 million, demonstrating commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
  • The Retail Supermarket segment showed resilience with a 1.8% increase in sales, indicating growth potential despite overall sales decline.

Potential Negatives

  • Net sales decreased by 1% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales in the Frozen Beverage and Food Service segments, indicating potential weaknesses in key revenue sources.
  • Operating income fell dramatically by 66%, reflecting significant challenges in managing operating expenses and declining sales volumes.
  • Net earnings dropped by 64%, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability and future outlook.

FAQ

What were J & J Snack Foods' net sales for Q2 2025?

J & J Snack Foods reported net sales of $356.1 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did net earnings change compared to last year?

Net earnings decreased by 64%, from $13.3 million last year to $4.8 million in Q2 2025.

What factors impacted the financial results in Q2 2025?

Weak theater channel performance, reduced churro sales, and inflationary pressures primarily affected the financial results.

What is the outlook for J & J Snack Foods in the second half of 2025?

The company anticipates improved earnings, supported by a rebound in theater traffic and price increases.

When will J & J Snack Foods host a conference call for results discussion?

The conference call is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$JJSF Insider Trading Activity

$JJSF insiders have traded $JJSF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JJSF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARJORIE SHREIBER ROSHKOFF has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 625 shares for an estimated $100,550.
  • ROBERT CRANMER (Senior VP, Operations) sold 315 shares for an estimated $51,990
  • MARY LOU KEHOE (VP, Human Resources) sold 211 shares for an estimated $36,043

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JJSF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $JJSF stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 29, 2025.


Second Quarter


Actuals

$ vs. LY

% vs. LY


Net Sales
$356.1M
($3.6M)
(1%)


Gross Profit
$95.7M
($12.5M)
(12%)


Operating Income
$6.0M
($11.9M)
(66%)


Net Earnings
$4.8M
($8.5M)
(64%)


Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.25
($0.44)
(64%)






Adjusted Operating Income
$8.9M
($13.0M)
(59%)


Adjusted EBITDA
$26.2M
($13.1M)
(33%)


Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.35
($0.49)
(58%)





This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.



Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods Chairman, President, and CEO stated, “J & J Snack Foods total net sales for our fiscal second quarter declined 1.0% to $356.1 million as compared to the prior year quarter, which primarily was driven by lower sales in our Frozen Beverage and Food Service segments, partly offset by growth in our Retail business.



“Our second quarter performance was primarily impacted by three factors. First, theater channel weakness impacted volumes in our Frozen Beverage business and, to a lesser extent, our Food Service business. The Frozen Beverage segment also was impacted by foreign exchange headwinds. Second, Food Service sales declined primarily due to the conclusion of limited-time-offer churro volumes from a year ago. Third, we experienced continued cost inflation, which was mostly chocolate in our bakery business.



“Despite the challenges in the quarter, we expect earnings to improve in the second half, driven by a rebound in theater traffic, as well as actions we are taking to implement additional price increases and to grow volume. North American box office sales, which are estimated to have declined by about 10% in our fiscal second quarter, are projected to rebound over the previous year by 30% or more during our fiscal third quarter. We have been pleased with the success of the Minecraft movie in April, which is evident in our U.S. Frozen Beverage volumes. Although we achieved price increases in the second quarter, the pace was slower than anticipated as we balanced price and volume considerations. We are implementing selective price increases in the third quarter.



“Underscoring our confidence in the long-term value of the business and our commitment to enhance shareholder value, we repurchased about thirty-nine thousand shares for approximately $5.0 million. We look forward to delivering a strong second half of fiscal 2025 and continuing to drive durable value creation for our shareholders.”





Second Quarter Highlights




Net sales declined 1.0% from the prior year quarter to $356.1 million due primarily to lower Frozen Beverage and Food Service sales.



Key highlights include:




  • Food Service segment sales decreased 1.7%


  • Retail Supermarket segment sales increased 1.8%


  • Frozen Beverage segment sales decreased 0.9%





Gross profit decreased from $108.2 million in the prior year quarter to $95.7 million, while gross margin declined from 30.1% to 26.9%. The softness in our Frozen Beverage segment was primarily caused by lower volumes and foreign exchange headwinds, which contributed to approximately 60 basis points of gross margin compression. The loss of churro and pretzel volumes in Food Service together contributed to approximately 190 basis points of gross margin compression.



Total operating expenses of $89.7 million represented 25.2% of sales for the quarter, compared to 25.1% in Q2 ’24.




  • Marketing and selling expenses were $28.5 million or 8.0% of sales, up from 7.7% last year, and increased 3.1% versus the prior year quarter. Just over half of the increase was related to higher brand amortization expenses associated with a legacy churro brand that is being phased out for the Hola churro brand.


  • Distribution costs were $41.8 million or 11.7% of sales, down from 12.3% in the prior year. Costs declined by 5.5%, which primarily reflects the impact of start-up costs at our regional distribution centers last year.


  • Administrative expenses were $19.8 million or 5.5% of sales in the current quarter, versus 5.1% in the prior year period. Costs increased by 6.7%, reflecting higher compensation costs as well as higher non-recurring legal expenses.





Operating income was $6.0 million in the second quarter, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year period. Net earnings were $4.8 million, compared to $13.3 million in the prior year period. The effective tax rate was 27.2%, compared to 26.6% in the prior year.




Food Service Segment Second Quarter Highlights




  • Food Service sales decreased 1.7% to $226.1 million


  • Churro sales declined 18.7% due to the loss of strong limited time offer volumes in the prior year.   Pretzel sales declined 7.9% due to weakness in theaters as well as general category softness.   Handheld sales increased 14.7%.


  • Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $6.5 million in the quarter, driven primarily by the addition of churro related products and new distribution of cookies.


  • Operating income decreased 84.3% to $1.2 million driven primarily by volume declines.




Retail Supermarket Segment Second Quarter Highlights




  • Retail sales increased 1.8% to $53.8 million


  • Frozen novelties sales increased 14.7% on continued volume growth and mix improvements. Handheld sales declined 28.4% due to capacity constraints caused by a fire at a facility last year.


  • Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $2.9 million in the quarter driven by the recent launch of our Dippin’ Dots Sundaes as well as additional distribution of pretzel dogs.


  • Operating income decreased 45.8% to $2.8 million.




Frozen Beverages Segment Second Quarter Highlights




  • Frozen beverage segment sales decreased 0.9% to $76.2 million


  • Beverage sales declined 7.1% attributed to weakness in the theater channel caused by underperforming movie releases.


  • Machine Service revenues increased 4.2% on higher call volumes, while equipment sales increased 17.0%, primarily attributed to growth for convenience customers.


  • Operating income decreased 58.7% to $2.0 million driven primarily by weak frozen beverage volumes and foreign exchange related headwinds.




Conference Call



J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this

Registration Link

to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at

investors.jjsnack.com

.




About J & J Snack Foods Corp.



J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit

http://www.jjsnack.com

.



*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.




Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and the future impact of our operational efficiency projects. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar health outbreaks, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, and non-recurring legal expenses.



Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs and non-recurring legal expenses.



Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, and non-recurring legal expenses. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.



This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.



The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.




Investor Contact:



Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja, or Jennifer Neuman


JCIR


(212) 835-8500



jjsf@jcir.com


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS


(Unaudited)


(in thousands, except per share amounts)











Three months ended


Six months ended



March 29,


March 30,


March 29,


March 30,




2025




2024




2025




2024









Net sales
$
356,099


$
359,734


$
718,697


$
708,042

Cost of goods sold

260,396



251,491



529,093



505,214

Gross profit

95,703



108,243



189,604



202,828









Operating expenses







Marketing

28,507



27,650



57,176



55,122

Distribution

41,833



44,249



81,443



84,552

Administrative

19,754



18,521



38,657



36,720

Other general expense

(414
)


(81
)


66



(1,153
)

Total operating expenses

89,680



90,339



177,342



175,241









Operating income

6,023



17,904



12,262



27,587









Other income (expense)







Investment income

689



684



1,726



1,482

Interest expense

(85
)


(429
)


(297
)


(989
)









Earnings before income taxes

6,627



18,159



13,691



28,080









Income tax expense

1,803



4,830



3,724



7,469









NET EARNINGS
$
4,824


$
13,329


$
9,967


$
20,611









Earnings per diluted share
$
0.25


$
0.69


$
0.51


$
1.06









Weighted average number of diluted shares

19,563



19,418



19,568



19,411









Earnings per basic share
$
0.25


$
0.69


$
0.51


$
1.06









Weighted average number of basic shares

19,488



19,380



19,480



19,362














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Unaudited)


(in thousands, except share amounts)







March 29,


September 28,




2025




2024


Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,514


$
73,394

Accounts receivable, net

173,102



189,233

Inventories

186,129



173,141

Prepaid expenses and other

26,017



14,646

Total current assets

433,762



450,414





Property, plant and equipment, at cost

1,041,323



1,012,043

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

644,151



620,858

Property, plant and equipment, net

397,172



391,185





Other assets



Goodwill

185,070



185,070

Trade name intangible assets, net

108,689



109,695

Other intangible assets, net

69,650



72,561

Operating lease right-of-use assets

159,610



152,383

Other

3,644



3,793

Total other assets

526,663



523,502


Total Assets
$
1,357,597


$
1,365,101






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current Liabilities



Current finance lease liabilities
$
186


$
243

Accounts payable

100,629



89,268

Accrued insurance liability

17,196



16,933

Accrued liabilities

10,291



10,063

Current operating lease liabilities

21,124



19,063

Accrued compensation expense

17,562



23,325

Dividends payable

15,204



15,178

Total current liabilities

182,192



174,073





Long-term debt

-



-

Noncurrent finance lease liabilities

398



445

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

146,510



140,751

Deferred income taxes

87,917



87,824

Other long-term liabilities

5,546



5,038






Stockholders' Equity



Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued

-



-

Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,453,000 and 19,460,000 respectively

137,155



136,516

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,444
)


(15,299
)

Retained Earnings

815,323



835,753

Total stockholders' equity

935,034



956,970


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,357,597


$
1,365,101


















































































































































































































































































































































































J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Unaudited)


(in thousands)







Six months ended



March 29,


March 30,




2025




2024


Operating activities:



Net earnings
$
9,967


$
20,611

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities



Depreciation of fixed assets

31,585



30,960

Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs

3,925



3,232

(Gains) from disposals of property & equipment

(77
)


(17
)

Share-based compensation

2,753



3,208

Deferred income taxes

56



377

Other

209



160

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies



Decrease in accounts receivable

15,794



20,110

(Increase) in inventories

(13,167
)


(17,027
)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(7,964
)


1,046

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,391



(962
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

47,472



61,698






Investing activities:



Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(38,530
)


(36,626
)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

622



152

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(37,908
)


(36,474
)






Financing activities:



Payments to repurchase common stock

(5,000
)


-

Proceeds from issuance of stock

2,886



6,516

Borrowings under credit facility

15,000



35,000

Repayment of borrowings under credit facility

(15,000
)


(45,000
)

Payments on finance lease obligations

(121
)


(110
)

Payment of cash dividend

(30,371
)


(28,444
)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(32,606
)


(32,038
)





Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(1,838
)


878





Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(24,880
)


(5,936
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

73,394



49,581

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
48,514


$
43,645

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS


(Unaudited) (in thousands)













Three months ended


Six months ended




March 29,


March 30,


March 29,


March 30,





2025




2024




2025




2024

Sales to external customers:








Food Service








Soft pretzels

$
50,012


$
54,328


$
102,551


$
104,456

Frozen novelties


28,842



27,713



51,960



48,763

Churros


25,062



30,825



50,534



58,886

Handhelds


22,364



19,504



46,067



41,551

Bakery


94,007



91,907



202,753



193,889

Other


5,766



5,713



11,071



11,054

Total Food Service

$
226,053


$
229,990


$
464,936


$
458,599










Retail Supermarket








Soft pretzels

$
16,005


$
16,453


$
33,083


$
34,900

Frozen novelties


27,148



23,676



43,261



36,537

Biscuits


5,892



6,207



12,855



13,239

Handhelds


5,148



7,194



10,286



12,704

Coupon redemption


(375
)


(769
)


(903
)


(1,101
)

Other


30



129



(17
)


370

Total Retail Supermarket

$
53,848


$
52,890


$
98,565


$
96,649










Frozen Beverages








Beverages

$
41,503


$
44,666


$
86,157


$
86,616

Repair and maintenance service


24,215



23,231



47,854



47,790

Machines revenue


9,616



8,221



19,663



17,110

Other


864



736



1,522



1,278

Total Frozen Beverages

$
76,198


$
76,854


$
155,196


$
152,794










Consolidated sales

$
356,099


$
359,734


$
718,697


$
708,042










Depreciation and amortization:








Food Service

$
11,939


$
11,173



23,887


$
21,846

Retail Supermarket


283



525



566



1,052

Frozen Beverages


5,544



5,702



11,057



11,294

Total depreciation and amortization

$
17,766


$
17,400


$
35,510


$
34,192










Operating Income:








Food Service

$
1,245


$
7,931


$
2,917


$
13,947

Retail Supermarket


2,772



5,110



3,164



5,562

Frozen Beverages


2,006



4,863



6,181



8,078

Total operating income

$
6,023


$
17,904


$
12,262


$
27,587










Capital expenditures:








Food Service

$
13,897


$
9,364


$
26,504


$
21,229

Retail Supermarket


120



-



145



2

Frozen Beverages


5,448



7,332



11,881



15,395

Total capital expenditures

$
19,465


$
16,696


$
38,530


$
36,626










Assets:








Food Service

$
974,822


$
963,870


$
974,822


$
963,870

Retail Supermarket


35,233



36,650



35,233



36,650

Frozen Beverages


347,542



335,086



347,542



335,086

Total assets

$
1,357,597


$
1,335,606


$
1,357,597


$
1,335,606




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


(Unaudited) (in thousands)













Three months ended


Six months ended




March 29,


March 30,


March 29,


March 30,





2025




2024




2025




2024




















Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

















Net Earnings

$
4,824


$
13,329


$
9,967


$
20,611

Income Taxes


1,803



4,830



3,724



7,469

Investment Income


(689
)


(684
)


(1,726
)


(1,482
)

Interest Expense


85



429



297



989

Depreciation and Amortization


17,766



17,400



35,510



34,192

Share-Based Compensation


1,627



1,728



2,752



3,208

Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)


-



2,307



-



4,553

Restructuring Costs


260



-



260



-

Non-recurring Legal Expenses


591



-



591



-

Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets


(69
)


6



77



(17
)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

26,198



$

39,345



$

51,452



$

69,523




















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income

























Operating Income


6,023



17,904



12,262



27,587

Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)


-



2,307



-



4,553

Restructuring Costs


260



-



260



-

Non-recurring Legal Expenses


591



-



591



-

Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses


1,995



1,616



3,925



3,232


Adjusted Operating Income


$

8,869



$

21,827



$

17,038



$

35,372




















Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

























Earnings per Diluted Share

$
0.25


$
0.69


$
0.51


$
1.06

Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)


-



0.12



-



0.23

Restructuring Costs


0.01



-



0.01



-

Non-recurring Legal Expenses


0.03



-



0.03



-

Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses


0.10



0.08



0.20



0.17










Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1)


(0.04
)


(0.05
)


(0.07
)


(0.11
)











Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share


$

0.35



$

0.84



$

0.68



$

1.35










(1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates

(2) Strategic business transformation costs are start-up costs related to our regional distribution center supply chain transformation.














This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

JJSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.