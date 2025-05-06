J & J Snack Foods Corp. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Declines in Net Sales and Earnings

J&J Snack Foods reports a 1% decline in net sales and significant decreases in operating income and net earnings for Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

J & J Snack Foods Corp. reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ending March 29, 2025, revealing a 1% decline in net sales to $356.1 million, primarily due to decreased sales in the Frozen Beverage and Food Service segments, although the Retail business experienced growth. Gross profit decreased by 12% to $95.7 million, and operating income dropped significantly by 66% to $6 million, with net earnings falling 64% to $4.8 million. The company attributed its performance challenges to a weak theater channel affecting Frozen Beverage sales, lower Food Service sales from limited-time churro promotions, and continued cost inflation, especially in its bakery segment. CEO Dan Fachner expressed optimism for the second half of the fiscal year, anticipating a rebound in theater traffic and planned price increases to improve earnings, while the company also repurchased shares to enhance shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Management expressed confidence in future earnings improvement due to anticipated rebounds in theater traffic and strategic price increases in the coming quarters.

The company successfully repurchased approximately 39,000 shares for about $5.0 million, demonstrating commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The Retail Supermarket segment showed resilience with a 1.8% increase in sales, indicating growth potential despite overall sales decline.

Potential Negatives

Net sales decreased by 1% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales in the Frozen Beverage and Food Service segments, indicating potential weaknesses in key revenue sources.

Operating income fell dramatically by 66%, reflecting significant challenges in managing operating expenses and declining sales volumes.

Net earnings dropped by 64%, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability and future outlook.

FAQ

What were J & J Snack Foods' net sales for Q2 2025?

J & J Snack Foods reported net sales of $356.1 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did net earnings change compared to last year?

Net earnings decreased by 64%, from $13.3 million last year to $4.8 million in Q2 2025.

What factors impacted the financial results in Q2 2025?

Weak theater channel performance, reduced churro sales, and inflationary pressures primarily affected the financial results.

What is the outlook for J & J Snack Foods in the second half of 2025?

The company anticipates improved earnings, supported by a rebound in theater traffic and price increases.

When will J & J Snack Foods host a conference call for results discussion?

The conference call is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JJSF Insider Trading Activity

$JJSF insiders have traded $JJSF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JJSF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARJORIE SHREIBER ROSHKOFF has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 625 shares for an estimated $100,550 .

. ROBERT CRANMER (Senior VP, Operations) sold 315 shares for an estimated $51,990

MARY LOU KEHOE (VP, Human Resources) sold 211 shares for an estimated $36,043

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JJSF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $JJSF stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 29, 2025.



















Second Quarter













Actuals









$ vs. LY









% vs. LY













Net Sales







$356.1M





($3.6M)





(1%)











Gross Profit







$95.7M





($12.5M)





(12%)











Operating Income







$6.0M





($11.9M)





(66%)











Net Earnings







$4.8M





($8.5M)





(64%)











Earnings per Diluted Share







$0.25





($0.44)





(64%)































Adjusted Operating Income







$8.9M





($13.0M)





(59%)











Adjusted EBITDA







$26.2M





($13.1M)





(33%)











Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share







$0.35





($0.49)





(58%)















This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.







Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods Chairman, President, and CEO stated, “J & J Snack Foods total net sales for our fiscal second quarter declined 1.0% to $356.1 million as compared to the prior year quarter, which primarily was driven by lower sales in our Frozen Beverage and Food Service segments, partly offset by growth in our Retail business.





“Our second quarter performance was primarily impacted by three factors. First, theater channel weakness impacted volumes in our Frozen Beverage business and, to a lesser extent, our Food Service business. The Frozen Beverage segment also was impacted by foreign exchange headwinds. Second, Food Service sales declined primarily due to the conclusion of limited-time-offer churro volumes from a year ago. Third, we experienced continued cost inflation, which was mostly chocolate in our bakery business.





“Despite the challenges in the quarter, we expect earnings to improve in the second half, driven by a rebound in theater traffic, as well as actions we are taking to implement additional price increases and to grow volume. North American box office sales, which are estimated to have declined by about 10% in our fiscal second quarter, are projected to rebound over the previous year by 30% or more during our fiscal third quarter. We have been pleased with the success of the Minecraft movie in April, which is evident in our U.S. Frozen Beverage volumes. Although we achieved price increases in the second quarter, the pace was slower than anticipated as we balanced price and volume considerations. We are implementing selective price increases in the third quarter.





“Underscoring our confidence in the long-term value of the business and our commitment to enhance shareholder value, we repurchased about thirty-nine thousand shares for approximately $5.0 million. We look forward to delivering a strong second half of fiscal 2025 and continuing to drive durable value creation for our shareholders.”









Second Quarter Highlights









Net sales declined 1.0% from the prior year quarter to $356.1 million due primarily to lower Frozen Beverage and Food Service sales.





Key highlights include:







Food Service segment sales decreased 1.7%



Food Service segment sales decreased 1.7%



Retail Supermarket segment sales increased 1.8%



Retail Supermarket segment sales increased 1.8%



Frozen Beverage segment sales decreased 0.9%











Gross profit decreased from $108.2 million in the prior year quarter to $95.7 million, while gross margin declined from 30.1% to 26.9%. The softness in our Frozen Beverage segment was primarily caused by lower volumes and foreign exchange headwinds, which contributed to approximately 60 basis points of gross margin compression. The loss of churro and pretzel volumes in Food Service together contributed to approximately 190 basis points of gross margin compression.





Total operating expenses of $89.7 million represented 25.2% of sales for the quarter, compared to 25.1% in Q2 ’24.







Marketing and selling expenses were $28.5 million or 8.0% of sales, up from 7.7% last year, and increased 3.1% versus the prior year quarter. Just over half of the increase was related to higher brand amortization expenses associated with a legacy churro brand that is being phased out for the Hola churro brand.



Marketing and selling expenses were $28.5 million or 8.0% of sales, up from 7.7% last year, and increased 3.1% versus the prior year quarter. Just over half of the increase was related to higher brand amortization expenses associated with a legacy churro brand that is being phased out for the Hola churro brand.



Distribution costs were $41.8 million or 11.7% of sales, down from 12.3% in the prior year. Costs declined by 5.5%, which primarily reflects the impact of start-up costs at our regional distribution centers last year.



Distribution costs were $41.8 million or 11.7% of sales, down from 12.3% in the prior year. Costs declined by 5.5%, which primarily reflects the impact of start-up costs at our regional distribution centers last year.



Administrative expenses were $19.8 million or 5.5% of sales in the current quarter, versus 5.1% in the prior year period. Costs increased by 6.7%, reflecting higher compensation costs as well as higher non-recurring legal expenses.











Operating income was $6.0 million in the second quarter, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year period. Net earnings were $4.8 million, compared to $13.3 million in the prior year period. The effective tax rate was 27.2%, compared to 26.6% in the prior year.







Food Service Segment Second Quarter Highlights









Food Service sales decreased 1.7% to $226.1 million



Food Service sales decreased 1.7% to $226.1 million



Churro sales declined 18.7% due to the loss of strong limited time offer volumes in the prior year. Pretzel sales declined 7.9% due to weakness in theaters as well as general category softness. Handheld sales increased 14.7%.



Churro sales declined 18.7% due to the loss of strong limited time offer volumes in the prior year. Pretzel sales declined 7.9% due to weakness in theaters as well as general category softness. Handheld sales increased 14.7%.



Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $6.5 million in the quarter, driven primarily by the addition of churro related products and new distribution of cookies.



Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $6.5 million in the quarter, driven primarily by the addition of churro related products and new distribution of cookies.



Operating income decreased 84.3% to $1.2 million driven primarily by volume declines.









Retail Supermarket Segment Second Quarter Highlights









Retail sales increased 1.8% to $53.8 million



Retail sales increased 1.8% to $53.8 million



Frozen novelties sales increased 14.7% on continued volume growth and mix improvements. Handheld sales declined 28.4% due to capacity constraints caused by a fire at a facility last year.



Frozen novelties sales increased 14.7% on continued volume growth and mix improvements. Handheld sales declined 28.4% due to capacity constraints caused by a fire at a facility last year.



Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $2.9 million in the quarter driven by the recent launch of our Dippin’ Dots Sundaes as well as additional distribution of pretzel dogs.



Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $2.9 million in the quarter driven by the recent launch of our Dippin’ Dots Sundaes as well as additional distribution of pretzel dogs.



Operating income decreased 45.8% to $2.8 million.









Frozen Beverages Segment Second Quarter Highlights









Frozen beverage segment sales decreased 0.9% to $76.2 million



Frozen beverage segment sales decreased 0.9% to $76.2 million



Beverage sales declined 7.1% attributed to weakness in the theater channel caused by underperforming movie releases.



Beverage sales declined 7.1% attributed to weakness in the theater channel caused by underperforming movie releases.



Machine Service revenues increased 4.2% on higher call volumes, while equipment sales increased 17.0%, primarily attributed to growth for convenience customers.



Machine Service revenues increased 4.2% on higher call volumes, while equipment sales increased 17.0%, primarily attributed to growth for convenience customers.



Operating income decreased 58.7% to $2.0 million driven primarily by weak frozen beverage volumes and foreign exchange related headwinds.









Conference Call







J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this



Registration Link



to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at



investors.jjsnack.com



.







About J & J Snack Foods Corp.







J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit



http://www.jjsnack.com



.





*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and the future impact of our operational efficiency projects. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar health outbreaks, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, and non-recurring legal expenses.





Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs and non-recurring legal expenses.





Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, and non-recurring legal expenses. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.





This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.





The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.







Investor Contact:







Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja, or Jennifer Neuman





JCIR





(212) 835-8500







jjsf@jcir.com





























J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS













(Unaudited)













(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















































Three months ended













Six months ended

















March 29,













March 30,













March 29,













March 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















































Net sales





$





356,099













$





359,734













$





718,697













$





708,042













Cost of goods sold









260,396

















251,491

















529,093

















505,214













Gross profit









95,703

















108,243

















189,604

















202,828

















































Operating expenses





































Marketing









28,507

















27,650

















57,176

















55,122













Distribution









41,833

















44,249

















81,443

















84,552













Administrative









19,754

















18,521

















38,657

















36,720













Other general expense









(414





)













(81





)













66

















(1,153





)









Total operating expenses









89,680

















90,339

















177,342

















175,241

















































Operating income









6,023

















17,904

















12,262

















27,587

















































Other income (expense)





































Investment income









689

















684

















1,726

















1,482













Interest expense









(85





)













(429





)













(297





)













(989





)













































Earnings before income taxes









6,627

















18,159

















13,691

















28,080

















































Income tax expense









1,803

















4,830

















3,724

















7,469

















































NET EARNINGS





$





4,824













$





13,329













$





9,967













$





20,611

















































Earnings per diluted share





$





0.25













$





0.69













$





0.51













$





1.06

















































Weighted average number of diluted shares









19,563

















19,418

















19,568

















19,411

















































Earnings per basic share





$





0.25













$





0.69













$





0.51













$





1.06

















































Weighted average number of basic shares









19,488

















19,380

















19,480

















19,362































































J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)













(in thousands, except share amounts)





































March 29,













September 28,





















2025





















2024

















Assets























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





48,514













$





73,394













Accounts receivable, net









173,102

















189,233













Inventories









186,129

















173,141













Prepaid expenses and other









26,017

















14,646













Total current assets









433,762

















450,414

































Property, plant and equipment, at cost









1,041,323

















1,012,043













Less accumulated depreciation and amortization









644,151

















620,858













Property, plant and equipment, net









397,172

















391,185

































Other assets





















Goodwill









185,070

















185,070













Trade name intangible assets, net









108,689

















109,695













Other intangible assets, net









69,650

















72,561













Operating lease right-of-use assets









159,610

















152,383













Other









3,644

















3,793













Total other assets









526,663

















523,502















Total Assets







$





1,357,597













$





1,365,101



































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current Liabilities





















Current finance lease liabilities





$





186













$





243













Accounts payable









100,629

















89,268













Accrued insurance liability









17,196

















16,933













Accrued liabilities









10,291

















10,063













Current operating lease liabilities









21,124

















19,063













Accrued compensation expense









17,562

















23,325













Dividends payable









15,204

















15,178













Total current liabilities









182,192

















174,073

































Long-term debt









-

















-













Noncurrent finance lease liabilities









398

















445













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities









146,510

















140,751













Deferred income taxes









87,917

















87,824













Other long-term liabilities









5,546

















5,038



































Stockholders' Equity























Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued









-

















-













Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,453,000 and 19,460,000 respectively









137,155

















136,516













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(17,444





)













(15,299





)









Retained Earnings









815,323

















835,753













Total stockholders' equity









935,034

















956,970















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





1,357,597













$





1,365,101















































J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Unaudited)













(in thousands)





































Six months ended

















March 29,













March 30,





















2025





















2024

















Operating activities:























Net earnings





$





9,967













$





20,611













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities





















Depreciation of fixed assets









31,585

















30,960













Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs









3,925

















3,232













(Gains) from disposals of property & equipment









(77





)













(17





)









Share-based compensation









2,753

















3,208













Deferred income taxes









56

















377













Other









209

















160













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies





















Decrease in accounts receivable









15,794

















20,110













(Increase) in inventories









(13,167





)













(17,027





)









(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses









(7,964





)













1,046













Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities









4,391

















(962





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









47,472

















61,698



































Investing activities:























Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(38,530





)













(36,626





)









Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment









622

















152













Net cash (used in) investing activities









(37,908





)













(36,474





)































Financing activities:























Payments to repurchase common stock









(5,000





)













-













Proceeds from issuance of stock









2,886

















6,516













Borrowings under credit facility









15,000

















35,000













Repayment of borrowings under credit facility









(15,000





)













(45,000





)









Payments on finance lease obligations









(121





)













(110





)









Payment of cash dividend









(30,371





)













(28,444





)









Net cash (used in) financing activities









(32,606





)













(32,038





)





























Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents









(1,838





)













878

































Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(24,880





)













(5,936





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









73,394

















49,581













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





48,514













$





43,645















































J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS













(Unaudited) (in thousands)





























































Three months ended













Six months ended





















March 29,













March 30,













March 29,













March 30,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Sales to external customers:









































Food Service









































Soft pretzels









$





50,012













$





54,328













$





102,551













$





104,456













Frozen novelties













28,842

















27,713

















51,960

















48,763













Churros













25,062

















30,825

















50,534

















58,886













Handhelds













22,364

















19,504

















46,067

















41,551













Bakery













94,007

















91,907

















202,753

















193,889













Other













5,766

















5,713

















11,071

















11,054













Total Food Service









$





226,053













$





229,990













$





464,936













$





458,599





















































Retail Supermarket









































Soft pretzels









$





16,005













$





16,453













$





33,083













$





34,900













Frozen novelties













27,148

















23,676

















43,261

















36,537













Biscuits













5,892

















6,207

















12,855

















13,239













Handhelds













5,148

















7,194

















10,286

















12,704













Coupon redemption













(375





)













(769





)













(903





)













(1,101





)









Other













30

















129

















(17





)













370













Total Retail Supermarket









$





53,848













$





52,890













$





98,565













$





96,649





















































Frozen Beverages









































Beverages









$





41,503













$





44,666













$





86,157













$





86,616













Repair and maintenance service













24,215

















23,231

















47,854

















47,790













Machines revenue













9,616

















8,221

















19,663

















17,110













Other













864

















736

















1,522

















1,278













Total Frozen Beverages









$





76,198













$





76,854













$





155,196













$





152,794





















































Consolidated sales









$





356,099













$





359,734













$





718,697













$





708,042





















































Depreciation and amortization:









































Food Service









$





11,939













$





11,173

















23,887













$





21,846













Retail Supermarket













283

















525

















566

















1,052













Frozen Beverages













5,544

















5,702

















11,057

















11,294













Total depreciation and amortization









$





17,766













$





17,400













$





35,510













$





34,192





















































Operating Income:









































Food Service









$





1,245













$





7,931













$





2,917













$





13,947













Retail Supermarket













2,772

















5,110

















3,164

















5,562













Frozen Beverages













2,006

















4,863

















6,181

















8,078













Total operating income









$





6,023













$





17,904













$





12,262













$





27,587





















































Capital expenditures:









































Food Service









$





13,897













$





9,364













$





26,504













$





21,229













Retail Supermarket













120

















-

















145

















2













Frozen Beverages













5,448

















7,332

















11,881

















15,395













Total capital expenditures









$





19,465













$





16,696













$





38,530













$





36,626





















































Assets:









































Food Service









$





974,822













$





963,870













$





974,822













$





963,870













Retail Supermarket













35,233

















36,650

















35,233

















36,650













Frozen Beverages













347,542

















335,086

















347,542

















335,086













Total assets









$





1,357,597













$





1,335,606













$





1,357,597













$





1,335,606



































































J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













(Unaudited) (in thousands)





























































Three months ended













Six months ended





















March 29,













March 30,













March 29,













March 30,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

































































































Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA



















































































Net Earnings









$





4,824













$





13,329













$





9,967













$





20,611













Income Taxes













1,803

















4,830

















3,724

















7,469













Investment Income













(689





)













(684





)













(1,726





)













(1,482





)









Interest Expense













85

















429

















297

















989













Depreciation and Amortization













17,766

















17,400

















35,510

















34,192













Share-Based Compensation













1,627

















1,728

















2,752

















3,208













Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)













-

















2,307

















-

















4,553













Restructuring Costs













260

















-

















260

















-













Non-recurring Legal Expenses













591

















-

















591

















-













Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets













(69





)













6

















77

















(17





)











Adjusted EBITDA













$









26,198

















$









39,345

















$









51,452

















$









69,523

































































































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income























































































































Operating Income













6,023

















17,904

















12,262

















27,587













Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)













-

















2,307

















-

















4,553













Restructuring Costs













260

















-

















260

















-













Non-recurring Legal Expenses













591

















-

















591

















-













Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses













1,995

















1,616

















3,925

















3,232















Adjusted Operating Income













$









8,869

















$









21,827

















$









17,038

















$









35,372

































































































Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share























































































































Earnings per Diluted Share









$





0.25













$





0.69













$





0.51













$





1.06













Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)













-

















0.12

















-

















0.23













Restructuring Costs













0.01

















-

















0.01

















-













Non-recurring Legal Expenses













0.03

















-

















0.03

















-













Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses













0.10

















0.08

















0.20

















0.17





















































Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1)













(0.04





)













(0.05





)













(0.07





)













(0.11





)



















































Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share













$









0.35

















$









0.84

















$









0.68

















$









1.35























































(1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates









(2) Strategic business transformation costs are start-up costs related to our regional distribution center supply chain transformation.















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.