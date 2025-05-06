J & J Snack Foods Corp. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Declines in Net Sales and Earnings

J&J Snack Foods reports a 1% decline in net sales and significant decreases in operating income and net earnings for Q2 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
J & J Snack Foods Corp. reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ending March 29, 2025, revealing a 1% decline in net sales to $356.1 million, primarily due to decreased sales in the Frozen Beverage and Food Service segments, although the Retail business experienced growth. Gross profit decreased by 12% to $95.7 million, and operating income dropped significantly by 66% to $6 million, with net earnings falling 64% to $4.8 million. The company attributed its performance challenges to a weak theater channel affecting Frozen Beverage sales, lower Food Service sales from limited-time churro promotions, and continued cost inflation, especially in its bakery segment. CEO Dan Fachner expressed optimism for the second half of the fiscal year, anticipating a rebound in theater traffic and planned price increases to improve earnings, while the company also repurchased shares to enhance shareholder value.
Potential Positives
- Management expressed confidence in future earnings improvement due to anticipated rebounds in theater traffic and strategic price increases in the coming quarters.
- The company successfully repurchased approximately 39,000 shares for about $5.0 million, demonstrating commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
- The Retail Supermarket segment showed resilience with a 1.8% increase in sales, indicating growth potential despite overall sales decline.
Potential Negatives
- Net sales decreased by 1% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales in the Frozen Beverage and Food Service segments, indicating potential weaknesses in key revenue sources.
- Operating income fell dramatically by 66%, reflecting significant challenges in managing operating expenses and declining sales volumes.
- Net earnings dropped by 64%, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability and future outlook.
FAQ
What were J & J Snack Foods' net sales for Q2 2025?
J & J Snack Foods reported net sales of $356.1 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How did net earnings change compared to last year?
Net earnings decreased by 64%, from $13.3 million last year to $4.8 million in Q2 2025.
What factors impacted the financial results in Q2 2025?
Weak theater channel performance, reduced churro sales, and inflationary pressures primarily affected the financial results.
What is the outlook for J & J Snack Foods in the second half of 2025?
The company anticipates improved earnings, supported by a rebound in theater traffic and price increases.
When will J & J Snack Foods host a conference call for results discussion?
The conference call is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$JJSF Insider Trading Activity
$JJSF insiders have traded $JJSF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JJSF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARJORIE SHREIBER ROSHKOFF has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 625 shares for an estimated $100,550.
- ROBERT CRANMER (Senior VP, Operations) sold 315 shares for an estimated $51,990
- MARY LOU KEHOE (VP, Human Resources) sold 211 shares for an estimated $36,043
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JJSF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $JJSF stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 94,405 shares (+121.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,645,047
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 41,958 shares (-1.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,526,707
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 34,550 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,359,741
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 32,798 shares (+2303.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,087,953
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 29,937 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,644,126
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 29,520 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,579,437
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 27,386 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,248,390
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 29, 2025.
Second Quarter
Actuals
$ vs. LY
% vs. LY
Net Sales
$356.1M
($3.6M)
(1%)
Gross Profit
$95.7M
($12.5M)
(12%)
Operating Income
$6.0M
($11.9M)
(66%)
Net Earnings
$4.8M
($8.5M)
(64%)
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.25
($0.44)
(64%)
Adjusted Operating Income
$8.9M
($13.0M)
(59%)
Adjusted EBITDA
$26.2M
($13.1M)
(33%)
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.35
($0.49)
(58%)
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.
Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods Chairman, President, and CEO stated, “J & J Snack Foods total net sales for our fiscal second quarter declined 1.0% to $356.1 million as compared to the prior year quarter, which primarily was driven by lower sales in our Frozen Beverage and Food Service segments, partly offset by growth in our Retail business.
“Our second quarter performance was primarily impacted by three factors. First, theater channel weakness impacted volumes in our Frozen Beverage business and, to a lesser extent, our Food Service business. The Frozen Beverage segment also was impacted by foreign exchange headwinds. Second, Food Service sales declined primarily due to the conclusion of limited-time-offer churro volumes from a year ago. Third, we experienced continued cost inflation, which was mostly chocolate in our bakery business.
“Despite the challenges in the quarter, we expect earnings to improve in the second half, driven by a rebound in theater traffic, as well as actions we are taking to implement additional price increases and to grow volume. North American box office sales, which are estimated to have declined by about 10% in our fiscal second quarter, are projected to rebound over the previous year by 30% or more during our fiscal third quarter. We have been pleased with the success of the Minecraft movie in April, which is evident in our U.S. Frozen Beverage volumes. Although we achieved price increases in the second quarter, the pace was slower than anticipated as we balanced price and volume considerations. We are implementing selective price increases in the third quarter.
“Underscoring our confidence in the long-term value of the business and our commitment to enhance shareholder value, we repurchased about thirty-nine thousand shares for approximately $5.0 million. We look forward to delivering a strong second half of fiscal 2025 and continuing to drive durable value creation for our shareholders.”
Second Quarter Highlights
Net sales declined 1.0% from the prior year quarter to $356.1 million due primarily to lower Frozen Beverage and Food Service sales.
Key highlights include:
Food Service segment sales decreased 1.7%
Retail Supermarket segment sales increased 1.8%
Frozen Beverage segment sales decreased 0.9%
Gross profit decreased from $108.2 million in the prior year quarter to $95.7 million, while gross margin declined from 30.1% to 26.9%. The softness in our Frozen Beverage segment was primarily caused by lower volumes and foreign exchange headwinds, which contributed to approximately 60 basis points of gross margin compression. The loss of churro and pretzel volumes in Food Service together contributed to approximately 190 basis points of gross margin compression.
Total operating expenses of $89.7 million represented 25.2% of sales for the quarter, compared to 25.1% in Q2 ’24.
Marketing and selling expenses were $28.5 million or 8.0% of sales, up from 7.7% last year, and increased 3.1% versus the prior year quarter. Just over half of the increase was related to higher brand amortization expenses associated with a legacy churro brand that is being phased out for the Hola churro brand.
Distribution costs were $41.8 million or 11.7% of sales, down from 12.3% in the prior year. Costs declined by 5.5%, which primarily reflects the impact of start-up costs at our regional distribution centers last year.
Administrative expenses were $19.8 million or 5.5% of sales in the current quarter, versus 5.1% in the prior year period. Costs increased by 6.7%, reflecting higher compensation costs as well as higher non-recurring legal expenses.
Operating income was $6.0 million in the second quarter, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year period. Net earnings were $4.8 million, compared to $13.3 million in the prior year period. The effective tax rate was 27.2%, compared to 26.6% in the prior year.
Food Service Segment Second Quarter Highlights
Food Service sales decreased 1.7% to $226.1 million
Churro sales declined 18.7% due to the loss of strong limited time offer volumes in the prior year. Pretzel sales declined 7.9% due to weakness in theaters as well as general category softness. Handheld sales increased 14.7%.
Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $6.5 million in the quarter, driven primarily by the addition of churro related products and new distribution of cookies.
Operating income decreased 84.3% to $1.2 million driven primarily by volume declines.
Retail Supermarket Segment Second Quarter Highlights
Retail sales increased 1.8% to $53.8 million
Frozen novelties sales increased 14.7% on continued volume growth and mix improvements. Handheld sales declined 28.4% due to capacity constraints caused by a fire at a facility last year.
Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $2.9 million in the quarter driven by the recent launch of our Dippin’ Dots Sundaes as well as additional distribution of pretzel dogs.
Operating income decreased 45.8% to $2.8 million.
Frozen Beverages Segment Second Quarter Highlights
Frozen beverage segment sales decreased 0.9% to $76.2 million
Beverage sales declined 7.1% attributed to weakness in the theater channel caused by underperforming movie releases.
Machine Service revenues increased 4.2% on higher call volumes, while equipment sales increased 17.0%, primarily attributed to growth for convenience customers.
Operating income decreased 58.7% to $2.0 million driven primarily by weak frozen beverage volumes and foreign exchange related headwinds.
Conference Call
J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this
Registration Link
to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at
investors.jjsnack.com
.
About J & J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit
http://www.jjsnack.com
.
*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and the future impact of our operational efficiency projects. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar health outbreaks, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, and non-recurring legal expenses.
Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs and non-recurring legal expenses.
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, and non-recurring legal expenses. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.
The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
Investor Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja, or Jennifer Neuman
JCIR
(212) 835-8500
jjsf@jcir.com
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
March 29,
March 30,
March 29,
March 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
356,099
$
359,734
$
718,697
$
708,042
Cost of goods sold
260,396
251,491
529,093
505,214
Gross profit
95,703
108,243
189,604
202,828
Operating expenses
Marketing
28,507
27,650
57,176
55,122
Distribution
41,833
44,249
81,443
84,552
Administrative
19,754
18,521
38,657
36,720
Other general expense
(414
)
(81
)
66
(1,153
)
Total operating expenses
89,680
90,339
177,342
175,241
Operating income
6,023
17,904
12,262
27,587
Other income (expense)
Investment income
689
684
1,726
1,482
Interest expense
(85
)
(429
)
(297
)
(989
)
Earnings before income taxes
6,627
18,159
13,691
28,080
Income tax expense
1,803
4,830
3,724
7,469
NET EARNINGS
$
4,824
$
13,329
$
9,967
$
20,611
Earnings per diluted share
$
0.25
$
0.69
$
0.51
$
1.06
Weighted average number of diluted shares
19,563
19,418
19,568
19,411
Earnings per basic share
$
0.25
$
0.69
$
0.51
$
1.06
Weighted average number of basic shares
19,488
19,380
19,480
19,362
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
March 29,
September 28,
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,514
$
73,394
Accounts receivable, net
173,102
189,233
Inventories
186,129
173,141
Prepaid expenses and other
26,017
14,646
Total current assets
433,762
450,414
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
1,041,323
1,012,043
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
644,151
620,858
Property, plant and equipment, net
397,172
391,185
Other assets
Goodwill
185,070
185,070
Trade name intangible assets, net
108,689
109,695
Other intangible assets, net
69,650
72,561
Operating lease right-of-use assets
159,610
152,383
Other
3,644
3,793
Total other assets
526,663
523,502
Total Assets
$
1,357,597
$
1,365,101
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Current finance lease liabilities
$
186
$
243
Accounts payable
100,629
89,268
Accrued insurance liability
17,196
16,933
Accrued liabilities
10,291
10,063
Current operating lease liabilities
21,124
19,063
Accrued compensation expense
17,562
23,325
Dividends payable
15,204
15,178
Total current liabilities
182,192
174,073
Long-term debt
-
-
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities
398
445
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
146,510
140,751
Deferred income taxes
87,917
87,824
Other long-term liabilities
5,546
5,038
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued
-
-
Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,453,000 and 19,460,000 respectively
137,155
136,516
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,444
)
(15,299
)
Retained Earnings
815,323
835,753
Total stockholders' equity
935,034
956,970
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,357,597
$
1,365,101
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six months ended
March 29,
March 30,
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$
9,967
$
20,611
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation of fixed assets
31,585
30,960
Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs
3,925
3,232
(Gains) from disposals of property & equipment
(77
)
(17
)
Share-based compensation
2,753
3,208
Deferred income taxes
56
377
Other
209
160
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies
Decrease in accounts receivable
15,794
20,110
(Increase) in inventories
(13,167
)
(17,027
)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
(7,964
)
1,046
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,391
(962
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
47,472
61,698
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(38,530
)
(36,626
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
622
152
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(37,908
)
(36,474
)
Financing activities:
Payments to repurchase common stock
(5,000
)
-
Proceeds from issuance of stock
2,886
6,516
Borrowings under credit facility
15,000
35,000
Repayment of borrowings under credit facility
(15,000
)
(45,000
)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(121
)
(110
)
Payment of cash dividend
(30,371
)
(28,444
)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(32,606
)
(32,038
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(1,838
)
878
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(24,880
)
(5,936
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
73,394
49,581
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
48,514
$
43,645
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
March 29,
March 30,
March 29,
March 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales to external customers:
Food Service
Soft pretzels
$
50,012
$
54,328
$
102,551
$
104,456
Frozen novelties
28,842
27,713
51,960
48,763
Churros
25,062
30,825
50,534
58,886
Handhelds
22,364
19,504
46,067
41,551
Bakery
94,007
91,907
202,753
193,889
Other
5,766
5,713
11,071
11,054
Total Food Service
$
226,053
$
229,990
$
464,936
$
458,599
Retail Supermarket
Soft pretzels
$
16,005
$
16,453
$
33,083
$
34,900
Frozen novelties
27,148
23,676
43,261
36,537
Biscuits
5,892
6,207
12,855
13,239
Handhelds
5,148
7,194
10,286
12,704
Coupon redemption
(375
)
(769
)
(903
)
(1,101
)
Other
30
129
(17
)
370
Total Retail Supermarket
$
53,848
$
52,890
$
98,565
$
96,649
Frozen Beverages
Beverages
$
41,503
$
44,666
$
86,157
$
86,616
Repair and maintenance service
24,215
23,231
47,854
47,790
Machines revenue
9,616
8,221
19,663
17,110
Other
864
736
1,522
1,278
Total Frozen Beverages
$
76,198
$
76,854
$
155,196
$
152,794
Consolidated sales
$
356,099
$
359,734
$
718,697
$
708,042
Depreciation and amortization:
Food Service
$
11,939
$
11,173
23,887
$
21,846
Retail Supermarket
283
525
566
1,052
Frozen Beverages
5,544
5,702
11,057
11,294
Total depreciation and amortization
$
17,766
$
17,400
$
35,510
$
34,192
Operating Income:
Food Service
$
1,245
$
7,931
$
2,917
$
13,947
Retail Supermarket
2,772
5,110
3,164
5,562
Frozen Beverages
2,006
4,863
6,181
8,078
Total operating income
$
6,023
$
17,904
$
12,262
$
27,587
Capital expenditures:
Food Service
$
13,897
$
9,364
$
26,504
$
21,229
Retail Supermarket
120
-
145
2
Frozen Beverages
5,448
7,332
11,881
15,395
Total capital expenditures
$
19,465
$
16,696
$
38,530
$
36,626
Assets:
Food Service
$
974,822
$
963,870
$
974,822
$
963,870
Retail Supermarket
35,233
36,650
35,233
36,650
Frozen Beverages
347,542
335,086
347,542
335,086
Total assets
$
1,357,597
$
1,335,606
$
1,357,597
$
1,335,606
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
March 29,
March 30,
March 29,
March 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
Net Earnings
$
4,824
$
13,329
$
9,967
$
20,611
Income Taxes
1,803
4,830
3,724
7,469
Investment Income
(689
)
(684
)
(1,726
)
(1,482
)
Interest Expense
85
429
297
989
Depreciation and Amortization
17,766
17,400
35,510
34,192
Share-Based Compensation
1,627
1,728
2,752
3,208
Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)
-
2,307
-
4,553
Restructuring Costs
260
-
260
-
Non-recurring Legal Expenses
591
-
591
-
Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets
(69
)
6
77
(17
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
26,198
$
39,345
$
51,452
$
69,523
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
Operating Income
6,023
17,904
12,262
27,587
Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)
-
2,307
-
4,553
Restructuring Costs
260
-
260
-
Non-recurring Legal Expenses
591
-
591
-
Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses
1,995
1,616
3,925
3,232
Adjusted Operating Income
$
8,869
$
21,827
$
17,038
$
35,372
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
Earnings per Diluted Share
$
0.25
$
0.69
$
0.51
$
1.06
Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)
-
0.12
-
0.23
Restructuring Costs
0.01
-
0.01
-
Non-recurring Legal Expenses
0.03
-
0.03
-
Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses
0.10
0.08
0.20
0.17
Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1)
(0.04
)
(0.05
)
(0.07
)
(0.11
)
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
$
0.35
$
0.84
$
0.68
$
1.35
(1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates
(2) Strategic business transformation costs are start-up costs related to our regional distribution center supply chain transformation.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
