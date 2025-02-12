J & J Snack Foods Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.78 per Share

J & J Snack Foods Corp. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable April 8, 2025.

$JJSF Insider Trading Activity

$JJSF insiders have traded $JJSF stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JJSF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERALD B SHREIBER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,359,000

MARJORIE SHREIBER ROSHKOFF has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $208,038 .

. ROBERT CRANMER (Senior VP, Operations) sold 315 shares for an estimated $51,990

MARY LOU KEHOE (VP, Human Resources) sold 211 shares for an estimated $36,043

$JJSF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $JJSF stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share of its common stock payable on April 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2025.





The declaration and payment of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and depends on various factors, including the Company’s net income, financial position, cash requirements, restrictions in our credit facility and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors.





J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice, and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, Hola! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit



http://www.jjsnack.com



.







*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company











Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Please refer to our public filings for a discussion of certain important factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "guidance," "target," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.







Investor Contact:







Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja or Jennifer Neuman





JCIR





(212) 835-8500







jjsf@jcir.com





