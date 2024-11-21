J & J Snack Foods Appoints New CFO Shawn Munsell

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest announcement is out from J & J Snack Foods ( (JJSF) ).
J & J Snack Foods Corp. has appointed Shawn Munsell as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 2, 2024, following the retirement of Ken Plunk. With a robust financial background including leadership roles at Calavo Growers and Tyson Foods, Munsell will oversee the company’s financial operations. His compensation package includes a $500,000 base salary, a 75% target bonus, and a $50,000 sign-on bonus, alongside long-term incentives.
