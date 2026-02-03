Markets
J & J Snack Foods Announces $50 Mln Repurchase Authorization

February 03, 2026 — 07:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) said its Board of Directors has approved a new $50 million share repurchase authorization that is effective for approximately two years. The company said it may repurchase shares in the open market, through private transactions, or otherwise, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased approximately 458,467 shares of common stock for $42 million, completing its $50 million authorization. Including shares bought in fiscal 2025, the company repurchased 525,243 shares for $50 million.

At last close, J & J Snack Foods shares were trading at $95.20, up 0.21%.

