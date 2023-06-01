J Front Retailing (TYO:3086) Price Target Increased by 7.86% to 1,511.64

The average one-year price target for J Front Retailing (TYO:3086) has been revised to 1,511.64 / share. This is an increase of 7.86% from the prior estimate of 1,401.48 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,414.00 to a high of 1,690.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.82% from the latest reported closing price of 1,364.00 / share.

J Front Retailing Maintains 2.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in J Front Retailing. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3086 is 0.10%, an increase of 18.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 21,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,240K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,282K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3086 by 3.06% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 2,884K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3086 by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,899K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3086 by 2.60% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,322K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3086 by 2.47% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,300K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 24.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3086 by 20.06% over the last quarter.

