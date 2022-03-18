J D Wetherspoon warns of higher costs after first half loss

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

J D Wetherspoon is facing higher costs of food, drink and energy, but expects the rise in input prices to be slightly lesser than the level of inflation, the British pub operator said on Friday after reporting a first half loss.

March 18 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon JDW.L is facing higher costs of food, drink and energy, but expects the rise in input prices to be slightly lesser than the level of inflation, the British pub operator said on Friday after reporting a first half loss.

The pub group, often referred to as "Spoons" by its younger customers, said sales in the three weeks to March 13 were 2.6% below compared with the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More