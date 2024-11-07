News & Insights

J D Wetherspoon Rewards Leadership with Share Awards

November 07, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

J D Wetherspoon has announced the vesting of its Deferred Bonus Scheme, with key directors and managerial personnel acquiring significant shares. Awards from both the 2023 and 2022 schemes were granted at prices of 650.00 pence and 467.00 pence respectively, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its leadership.

