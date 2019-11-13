J D Wetherspoon Q1 LFL Sales Up 5.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) reported Wednesday that for the 13 weeks to 27 October 2019, like-for-like sales increased by 5.3 percent and total sales by 5.6 percent.

In the first-quarter trading update for the 13-week period, J D Wetherspoon said it opened one new pub since the start of the financial year and has disposed of four. The company intends to open between 10 and 15 pubs in the current financial year.

Looking ahead, Tim Martin, the chairman of J D Wetherspoon said, "We continue to anticipate a trading outcome for this financial year in line with our previous expectations."

