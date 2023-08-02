J D Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) Price Target Increased by 5.55% to 829.45

The average one-year price target for J D Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) has been revised to 829.45 / share. This is an increase of 5.55% from the prior estimate of 785.86 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 555.50 to a high of 1,060.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from the latest reported closing price of 676.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in J D Wetherspoon. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JDW is 0.11%, an increase of 86.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.93% to 10,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,919K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,211K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDW by 68.98% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,017K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 90.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDW by 1,610.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 721K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDW by 72.26% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 634K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing an increase of 47.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDW by 195.62% over the last quarter.

