J D Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) Price Target Increased by 14.68% to 785.86

The average one-year price target for J D Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) has been revised to 785.86 / share. This is an increase of 14.68% from the prior estimate of 685.25 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 469.65 to a high of 987.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.43% from the latest reported closing price of 731.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in J D Wetherspoon. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JDW is 0.07%, an increase of 22.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 8,386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,919K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDW by 8.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,145K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 721K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDW by 72.26% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 695K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDW by 10.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 530K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDW by 9.42% over the last quarter.

