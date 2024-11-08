J D Wetherspoon Buys Back Shares to Enhance Value

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

J D Wetherspoon PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 625 pence per share, as part of its share buyback program, through Investec Bank plc. The company plans to cancel these shares, reflecting a strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

