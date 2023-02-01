J Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.42, changing hands as high as $125.68 per share. Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of J shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, J's low point in its 52 week range is $106.78 per share, with $150.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.71. The J DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

