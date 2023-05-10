Izumi (TYO:8273) Price Target Decreased by 5.56% to 4,046.00

The average one-year price target for Izumi (TYO:8273) has been revised to 4,046.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 4,284.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,434.00 to a high of 5,250.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.44% from the latest reported closing price of 3,200.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Izumi Maintains 2.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.75%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Izumi. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8273 is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.13% to 2,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 505K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8273 by 6.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 298K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8273 by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund holds 212K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8273 by 5.05% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 163K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8273 by 4.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 153K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8273 by 6.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.