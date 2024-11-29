Izumi Co., Ltd. Outlines Growth and Sustainability Plans

Izumi Co., Ltd. (JP:8273) has released an update.
Izumi Co., Ltd. has released its Integrated Report 2024, detailing a comprehensive growth strategy and sustainability efforts towards achieving its 2030 Long-Term Vision. The company emphasizes enhancing corporate value by fostering closer communication with stakeholders and focusing on community-centered initiatives.
