Izotropic Provides Online Access for AGM Materials

Izotropic Corporation has announced that due to a postal strike in Canada, its meeting materials for the upcoming Annual General Meeting will not be mailed and are instead available online. Shareholders are encouraged to access these materials and vote their shares via the company’s website or through their brokerage notifications.

