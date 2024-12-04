News & Insights

Izotropic Provides Online Access for AGM Materials

December 04, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Izotropic (TSE:IZO) has released an update.

Izotropic Corporation has announced that due to a postal strike in Canada, its meeting materials for the upcoming Annual General Meeting will not be mailed and are instead available online. Shareholders are encouraged to access these materials and vote their shares via the company’s website or through their brokerage notifications.

