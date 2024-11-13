Izotropic Corporation Announces Private Placement Offering

Izotropic (TSE:IZO) has released an update.

Izotropic Corporation has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $125,000 by issuing 2.5 million units priced at $0.05 each. The funds will be used for general working capital, and the units come with warrants allowing holders to purchase additional shares. The offering is pending regulatory approvals and will not involve any finder’s fees or insider participation.

For further insights into TSE:IZO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.