Izotropic Corporation Announces Private Placement Offering

November 13, 2024 — 03:10 pm EST

Izotropic (TSE:IZO) has released an update.

Izotropic Corporation has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $125,000 by issuing 2.5 million units priced at $0.05 each. The funds will be used for general working capital, and the units come with warrants allowing holders to purchase additional shares. The offering is pending regulatory approvals and will not involve any finder’s fees or insider participation.

