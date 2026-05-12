Izea Worldwide Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) reported lower first-quarter 2026 revenue as the influencer marketing company said it completed a strategic shift away from small and midsize business accounts and toward larger enterprise clients.

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci told investors that the company intentionally exited a significant portion of its SMB business over the past 12 months, describing that work as smaller, non-recurring and often unprofitable. He said the move reset the company’s economic model and contributed to a net profit swing of $18.9 million during 2025.

“As expected, revenue in Q1 2026 declined year-over-year, primarily reflecting the impact of this transition,” Venetucci said. “However, this quarter represents an important milestone, marking the completion of our exit from the SMB model and the full transition to an enterprise-focused business.”

Revenue Falls as SMB Exit Weighs on Comparisons

Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere said first-quarter revenue was $6.6 million, down from $8 million in the prior-year period. He said the decline was “entirely due” to the company’s move away from non-core customers.

Managed Services bookings were down $1.2 million year-over-year. Biere said roughly $1 million of that decline was related to timing across several enterprise accounts, while the remainder came from runoff in non-core SMB business.

Biere said both contract bookings and revenue associated with non-core SMB customers should be “substantially behind” the company after the second quarter, reducing their effect on year-over-year comparisons. He said the company expects more consistent profitable growth in the second half of 2026.

For the quarter, Izea reported a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.5 million, compared with negative $0.1 million a year earlier.

Operating expenses totaled $4.1 million, down 3% from the prior-year period. Sales and marketing expenses declined by $0.2 million, primarily due to lower commission and headcount costs, while general and administrative expenses rose about 3% due to modestly higher payroll-related costs.

Enterprise Accounts Now Drive the Business

Venetucci said Izea has reduced its total number of accounts by more than one-third while increasing the quality and scale of its client relationships. He cited enterprise clients including Warner Brothers., Coursera, Nestlé, Danone, Georgia-Pacific and Stellantis.

Many of the company’s largest clients are now recurring revenue streams, which Venetucci described as more predictable and durable than the prior SMB mix. He said average revenue per account has increased by more than 33% as the company streamlined its client base.

Although Izea experienced a temporary slowdown across its top three accounts during the quarter, Venetucci said that was more than offset by growth across newer enterprise clients and contributions from new business wins. He said the company added clients such as Hulu, ASICS, Garanimals and Emmi Roth.

“Over the past 12 months, our enterprise portfolio has grown at a healthy double-digit rate, outpacing overall industry growth,” Venetucci said.

In response to an investor question about growth constraints, Venetucci said he did not see meaningful gating issues. He said the company is “reaching higher and wider” with clients and receiving more assignments, with the key question being how quickly Izea can gain traction and activate opportunities.

ZED Platform and M&A Discussions Highlight Growth Strategy

Venetucci also highlighted the launch of ZED, Izea’s proprietary creator economy marketing operations platform with artificial intelligence features. He said the platform is opening doors as large brands look to scale creator campaigns.

Venetucci said clients are moving beyond small tests with five or 10 creators and are seeking much larger programs. He described a recent meeting with the chief marketing officer of a major global brand that was working with 1,000 influencers at a time and wanted to increase that tenfold.

“ZED is certainly going to be something that’s going to enable us to scale this and operate more efficiently,” Venetucci said.

The company is also active in the mergers and acquisitions market. Venetucci said Izea has a “well-defined M&A strategy” focused on adding new capabilities that can be cross-sold into enterprise clients, rather than simply buying similar businesses for scale.

He said enterprise customers are increasingly looking for integrated offerings across content, media and commerce, including social commerce. Venetucci characterized the market as “target-rich,” but said there can be a wide gap between buyer and seller price expectations.

“We’re being very disciplined,” he said. “We want to pay fair prices, but also don’t want to overpay.”

Cash Position and Buyback Update

As of March 31, 2026, Izea had $46.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt, down $4.4 million from the beginning of the year. Biere said the decrease was primarily driven by working capital timing, including higher accounts receivable at quarter-end that was collected in early April, the payout of prior-year incentive compensation and normal working capital fluctuations.

Biere said the company’s board authorized a $10 million share repurchase program in fall 2024. To date, Izea has repurchased 523,268 shares for approximately $1.3 million, primarily under its initial Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The current plan is scheduled to expire on May 15, 2026, and Biere said the company expects to adopt a new plan with updated purchase parameters based on market conditions.

“We continue to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital when our stock trades below the board’s view of our intrinsic value,” Biere said, adding that the balance sheet supports both organic growth initiatives and potential strategic acquisitions.

Management Cites Macro Pressures in Some Sectors

During the question-and-answer session, an investor asked whether softer conditions among consumer discretionary companies were affecting demand for Izea’s services. Venetucci said the impact varies by sector and noted that tariffs and inflation have affected some consumer packaged goods clients.

He said some of the slowdown referenced earlier in the call was related to those pressures, but added that Izea has not lost those enterprise clients.

“Clearly there are some macroeconomic environment factors at play here,” Venetucci said. “What we’re also seeing too is that it can’t last forever.”

The company did not provide specific guidance for bookings, but Venetucci said management is focused on increasing bookings and that some timing issues with larger clients were already showing improvement.

About Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company's platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

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