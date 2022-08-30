IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shareholders have earned a 41% CAGR over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) share price has soared 178% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

IZEA Worldwide wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years IZEA Worldwide has grown its revenue at 24% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 41% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:IZEA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 30th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that IZEA Worldwide shareholders are down 62% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IZEA Worldwide you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

