IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Price Target Increased by 300.00% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 300.00% from the prior estimate of 2.80 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 338.28% from the latest reported closing price of 2.56 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in IZEA Worldwide. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IZEA is 0.02%, an increase of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 6,575K shares. The put/call ratio of IZEA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 786K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 500K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 486K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 24.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IZEA by 171,912.25% over the last quarter.
JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 359K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IZEA by 12.69% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Filed in the Office of Secretary of State State Of Nevada Business Number E0127052010-3 Filing Number 20233266686 Filed On 6/14/2023 2:27:00 PM Number of Pages 1
- IZEA to Effect a 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split on June 16, 2023
- IZEA Reports Q1 2023 Revenue of $8.7 million
- IZEA Announces Q1 2023 Managed Services Bookings
- Forms of grant notice, stock option agreement, and notice of exercise under the IZEA Worldwide, Inc. 2011 Equity Incentive Plan.
