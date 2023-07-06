News & Insights

IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Price Target Increased by 300.00% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 300.00% from the prior estimate of 2.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 338.28% from the latest reported closing price of 2.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in IZEA Worldwide. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IZEA is 0.02%, an increase of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 6,575K shares. IZEA / IZEA Worldwide Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of IZEA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IZEA / IZEA Worldwide Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 786K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 500K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 486K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 24.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IZEA by 171,912.25% over the last quarter.

JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 359K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IZEA by 12.69% over the last quarter.

