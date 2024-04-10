IZEA WORLDWIDE (IZEA) Enhances Influencer Marketing Portfolio

IZEA WORLDWIDE IZEA shares are up 11.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's rise of 15.9%. The uptick can be attributed to IZEA’s expanding footprint in the influencer marketing industry.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, IZEA reported revenues of $8.9 million, up 1% year over year. The upside was driven by the introduction of FormAI, a suite of generative AI tools for creators and marketers which drove usage of izea.com and attracted new paid subscriptions.



Building on its success, IZEA has recently launched Quadra, the latest addition to its FormAI suite. With Quadra, IZEA aims to elevate the quality of generated images in influencer marketing campaigns by offering 50% higher resolution and more lifelike representations of humans.



By leveraging advanced AI technologies such as Stable Diffusion and OpenAI generative models, Quadra promises to improve visual fidelity and enhance speed in image generation.

The latest launch underscores IZEA’s commitment to providing advanced tools for the Creator Economy while also demonstrating its responsiveness to user feedback by phasing out older models like Poseidon and Hypons in favor of more efficient and superior-quality solutions.

Expanding Portfolio Aids Growth

The latest move is in sync with IZEA’s dedication to reshaping the influencer marketing platform through advanced AI-driven image generation capabilities with the launch of Quadra in its FormAI suite.



Apart from the latest launch, in the fourth quarter of 2023, IZEA introduced GPT 4 and an AI video generation tool within FormAI in its creator marketplace, enhancing content creation capabilities for influencers and brands.



Per a Global Market Insights report, the global AI image generator market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.5% between 2023 and 2032. This reflects an immense growth opportunity for IZEA.



IZEA’s robust portfolio, acknowledged by industry leaders such as Alphabet GOOGL, positions it as a top choice in the dynamic influencer marketing landscape.



Alphabet’s move to integrate Google’s Gmail into IZEA Flex underscores IZEA’s emphasis on enhancing user experience and facilitating seamless communication between marketers and creators.

Intensifying Competition

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s expanding portfolio will help to fend off competition from other industry players like Adobe ADBE and Meta Platforms META, which are also making strong efforts to bolster their image generation capabilities with generative AI.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Adobe’s growing momentum of its AI image generator, Adobe Firefly, remains noteworthy. Also, the introduction of the Firefly Image 2 Model, Firefly Vector Model and Firefly Design Model marks a significant advancement in its creative generative AI model family, enhancing creative control, image quality and illustrator capabilities.



Meta is benefiting from strong momentum across its “Imagine with Meta AI” image generator website. It is powered by the Emu model, trained on 1.1 billion Facebook and Instagram images, allowing users to generate novel images from written prompts.

