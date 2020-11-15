IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues of US$4.0m came in a modest 5.0% below forecasts. Statutory losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share loss of US$0.03 coming in a substantial 40% smaller than what the analyst had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimate to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:IZEA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

After the latest results, the sole analyst covering IZEA Worldwide are now predicting revenues of US$23.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 29% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 77% to US$0.07. Before this earnings announcement, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$30.0m and losses of US$0.01 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analyst making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 58% to US$0.75, with the analyst clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the IZEA Worldwide's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that IZEA Worldwide is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 29%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.3% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. Not only are IZEA Worldwide's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analyst is also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analyst seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of IZEA Worldwide's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for IZEA Worldwide that we have uncovered.

