IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

IZEA Worldwide will host a conference call on March 27, 2025, to discuss Q4 2024 financial results.

FAQ

When is the IZEA earnings results conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for March 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

How can I join the IZEA conference call?

You can join by calling 1-877-407-4018 for toll-free access or 1-201-689-8471 for international calls.

Will there be a Q&A session during the call?

Yes, there will be a question and answer period following the discussion led by executives.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the call ends until April 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

What does IZEA do in the Creator Economy?

IZEA provides solutions for brands to collaborate with social influencers and content creators, facilitating marketing efforts and transactions.

$IZEA Insider Trading Activity

$IZEA insiders have traded $IZEA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IZEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN S SCHRAM (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,782 shares for an estimated $6,962

$IZEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $IZEA stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





IZEA Worldwide, Inc.





(NASDAQ:





IZEA





), the premier provider of services, technology, and data for the Creator Economy, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its fourth quarter 2024 and full-year financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 27, 2025.





IZEA’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci and Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.







Date:



Thursday, Mar. 27, 2025







Time:



5:00 p.m. EDT







Toll-free dial-in number:



1-877-407-4018







International dial-in number:



1-201-689-8471





Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be made available beginning approximately 3 hours after the conference ends until Thursday, Apr. 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.







Toll-free replay number:



1-844-512-2921







International replay number:



1-412-317-6671







Replay Pin:



13751682







About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.







IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a creator economy solutions company that enables brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.







Attachment





