IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

March 21, 2025 — 10:10 am EDT

IZEA Worldwide will host a conference call on March 27, 2025, to discuss Q4 2024 financial results.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for March 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024. The call will be hosted by CEO Patrick Venetucci and CFO Peter Biere, with a Q&A session to follow. Participants can join by calling the specified toll-free or international numbers, and are encouraged to dial in five minutes early. A replay of the call will be available for a week following the event. IZEA is known for its role in the Creator Economy, facilitating collaborations between brands and social influencers, and has played a significant part in influencer marketing since 2006, having completed nearly 4 million transactions in the sector.

  • Announcement of the upcoming conference call implies transparency and engagement with stakeholders, allowing for direct communication about the company's financial performance.
  • Hosting the call with key executives, including the CEO and CFO, demonstrates leadership visibility and accountability to investors and analysts.
  • Providing a replay option for the conference call ensures that interested parties can access the information even if they are unable to attend live, broadening reach and informational access.
  • The company’s established history since 2006 as a pioneer in influencer marketing showcases its credibility and expertise in the Creator Economy, which can instill confidence in investors.

  • None

When is the IZEA earnings results conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for March 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

How can I join the IZEA conference call?

You can join by calling 1-877-407-4018 for toll-free access or 1-201-689-8471 for international calls.

Will there be a Q&A session during the call?

Yes, there will be a question and answer period following the discussion led by executives.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the call ends until April 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

What does IZEA do in the Creator Economy?

IZEA provides solutions for brands to collaborate with social influencers and content creators, facilitating marketing efforts and transactions.

$IZEA Insider Trading Activity

$IZEA insiders have traded $IZEA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IZEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RYAN S SCHRAM (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,782 shares for an estimated $6,962

$IZEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $IZEA stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


IZEA Worldwide, Inc.


(NASDAQ:


IZEA


), the premier provider of services, technology, and data for the Creator Economy, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its fourth quarter 2024 and full-year financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 27, 2025.



IZEA’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci and Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.




Date:

Thursday, Mar. 27, 2025




Time:

5:00 p.m. EDT




Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-407-4018




International dial-in number:

1-201-689-8471



Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be made available beginning approximately 3 hours after the conference ends until Thursday, Apr. 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.




Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921




International replay number:

1-412-317-6671




Replay Pin:

13751682




About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.



IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a creator economy solutions company that enables brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.




Attachment




 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                      
                                                                    
