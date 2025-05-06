IZEA Worldwide, Inc. to Host Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on May 13, 2025

IZEA will host a conference call on May 13, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. announced that it will host a conference call on May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss its first quarter financial results. The call will be led by CEO Patrick Venetucci and CFO Peter Biere, followed by a question and answer session. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes prior to the start time using the provided toll-free and international numbers. A replay of the call will be available shortly after it concludes and will continue until May 20, 2025. IZEA is a prominent influencer marketing company focused on creating solutions for the Creator Economy, having facilitated nearly 4 million collaborations since its inception.

Potential Positives

IZEA is hosting a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results, which indicates transparency and a commitment to communicating with investors.

The involvement of key executives, including the CEO and CFO, in the conference call highlights the company's leadership engagement and accountability.

The provision of both toll-free and international dial-in options for the conference call allows for broader participation from stakeholders, enhancing investor relations.

The availability of a replay for the conference call ensures that all interested parties can access the information shared, which promotes transparent communication.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the conference call does not reveal any specific financial results or performance metrics, which may raise concerns about the company's transparency and current financial health.

The scheduled conference call suggests that the company may be reacting to investor uncertainty or pressure to explain its recent performance.

Failure to provide significant details in advance of the conference call could indicate potential issues or a lack of positive news, which may undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

When will IZEA's Q1 2025 financial results call take place?

IZEA's conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results is scheduled for May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Who will host the IZEA conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by IZEA's CEO Patrick Venetucci and CFO Peter Biere.

How can I access the conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-4018 toll-free or 1-201-689-8471 internationally.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the call ends until May 20, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

What is the purpose of IZEA's conference call?

The call aims to review and discuss IZEA's financial performance for the first quarter of 2025.

$IZEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $IZEA stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ORLANDO, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





IZEA Worldwide, Inc.





(NASDAQ:





IZEA





), a leading influencer marketing company that makes Creator Economy solutions for marketers, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 13, 2025.





IZEA’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci and Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.







Date:



Tuesday, May 13, 2025







Time:



5:00 p.m. EDT







Toll-free dial-in number:



1-877-407-4018







International dial-in number:



1-201-689-8471





Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be made available beginning approximately 3 hours after the conference ends until Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.







Toll-free replay number:



1-844-512-2921







International replay number:



1-412-317-6671







Replay Pin:



13753486







About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.







IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is an influencer marketing company with a mission to make creator economy solutions for marketers. We do this by lighting up the Creator Economy with IZEAs—our strategies, campaigns, and solutions that build brands and drive demand. Since launching the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006, IZEA has facilitated nearly 4 million collaborations between brands and creators.







