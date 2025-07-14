IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Appoints Steve Bonnell as Executive Vice President of Account Management

Steve Bonnell has been appointed Executive Vice President, Account Management at IZEA, focusing on enhancing enterprise client partnerships.

Quiver AI Summary

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has announced the appointment of Steve Bonnell as Executive Vice President of Account Management, aiming to enhance its strategic partnerships with enterprise clients. Bonnell brings over 25 years of experience in global client leadership from his previous roles at Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett, where he significantly grew major accounts like McDonald's and Samsung. He is expected to leverage his expertise to provide tailored, high-impact solutions that align with the evolving Creator Economy. CEO Patrick Venetucci praised Bonnell as a respected leader whose skills will help IZEA deliver greater value to its clients. Bonnell expressed excitement about joining IZEA and contributing to its mission of connecting brands with audiences through innovative marketing strategies.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Steve Bonnell as Executive Vice President, Account Management, signals IZEA's commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships and client management, which may lead to increased business growth.

Bonnell’s extensive experience with major brands like McDonald's and Samsung can bring valuable insights and best practices to IZEA, strengthening its position in the influencer marketing industry.

This strategic hire reflects IZEA’s focus on delivering high-impact solutions for enterprise clients, aligning with the evolving needs of the Creator Economy.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new executive may imply previous management inadequacies or shifts in company strategy that necessitated a change.

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company’s performance and growth expectations.

The mention of increasing competition in the content and social sponsorship segment raises concerns about IZEA's market position and ability to maintain or grow its customer base.

FAQ

Who was appointed as Executive Vice President at IZEA?

Steve Bonnell has been appointed as the Executive Vice President, Account Management at IZEA.

What is Steve Bonnell's background?

Bonnell has over 25 years of experience in managing multinational accounts and driving business growth.

What will Bonnell focus on in his new role at IZEA?

He will focus on strengthening strategic partnerships with enterprise clients and delivering high-impact solutions.

Where did Steve Bonnell work before joining IZEA?

He previously worked at Publicis Groupe, leading the global account for McDonald's and Samsung.

What is IZEA's mission in the Creator Economy?

IZEA aims to provide solutions for marketers by facilitating collaborations between brands and creators.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IZEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $IZEA stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





IZEA Worldwide, Inc.





(NASDAQ:





IZEA





), the premier provider of influencer marketing solutions for the Creator Economy, announced today the appointment of Steve Bonnell as Executive Vice President, Account Management. Bonnell joins IZEA with a deep background in global client leadership and a passion for creative problem-solving that drives business growth. In this new role, he will focus on strengthening IZEA’s strategic partnerships with enterprise and high-potential clients, ensuring scalable, high-impact solutions across verticals.





Bonnell brings more than 25 years of experience managing complex, multinational accounts, building agency operations, and driving innovation. He most recently served at Publicis Groupe, where he led the McDonald's global account across all Publicis agencies, and previously oversaw the Samsung global business at Leo Burnett, successfully growing both accounts by double digits through periods of transformative change. In addition to leading some of the world's most iconic brands, Bonnell also held Managing Director roles at Leo Burnett's international offices, where he managed full-service agency operations and cultivated high-performing teams.





“Steve is a highly respected leader with a global perspective and a track record of success managing some of the most recognized brands in the world,” said Patrick Venetucci, CEO of IZEA. “As we continue to scale, his expertise in enterprise partnerships and client strategy will help us deliver even greater value to the brands we serve. His leadership will enhance our ability to provide tailored, strategic solutions that drive measurable results for our largest and most innovative clients.”





“I’m thrilled to be joining IZEA at a time when the Creator Economy is rapidly transforming how brands connect with audiences and shape culture,” said Bonnell. “I have deep admiration for IZEA’s ability to blend technology, creativity, and service to drive results. I look forward to partnering with our teams and clients to unlock new opportunities and deepen the impact of the work we do together.”





Bonnell’s appointment reinforces IZEA’s commitment to delivering strategic, high-impact solutions for enterprise clients as the Creator Economy continues to evolve.







About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.







IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is an influencer marketing company with a mission to make creator economy solutions for marketers. We do this by lighting up the Creator Economy with IZEAs—our strategies, campaigns, and solutions that build brands and drive demand. Since launching the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006, IZEA has facilitated nearly 4 million collaborations between brands and creators.







Safe Harbor Statement







All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “optimistic,” "confident," “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.







Press Contact







Matt Gray





IZEA Worldwide, Inc.





Phone: 407-674-6911





Email:





pr@izea.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62492db7-d19a-43e1-8ac2-8b4b261854c7







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.