IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer for Common Stock

IZEA announces results of its tender offer to repurchase shares, accepting 38,682 out of 8.7 million targeted.

Quiver AI Summary

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. announced the preliminary results of its Dutch auction tender offer to repurchase up to 8,700,000 shares of common stock at $2.80 per share, which expired on June 16, 2025. According to the final count by Broadridge Financial Solutions, only 38,682 shares were tendered and accepted for purchase, costing approximately $108,310. This acquisition represents about 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. After this transaction, IZEA will have about $8.6 million remaining under its stock repurchase obligations. The announcement also emphasizes that the offer is for informational purposes and encourages stockholders to review the related documents filed with the SEC.

Potential Positives

IZEA executed a modified Dutch auction tender offer to repurchase approximately 8,700,000 shares, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company successfully acquired 38,682 shares, worth about $108,310, which represents proactive management of its capital structure.

The tender offer attracted participation, reflecting shareholder interest and engagement with the company's repurchase program.

After the tender offer, IZEA has approximately $8.6 million remaining for future stock repurchases, indicating financial flexibility and continued commitment to shareholder returns.

Potential Negatives

The company only repurchased a very small percentage (0.23%) of its outstanding shares, indicating potentially weak investor interest or confidence in the tender offer.

The total number of shares tendered (38,682) was significantly lower than the maximum target of 8,700,000 shares, which may signal a lack of demand for the company's stock at the offered price.

As a result of the tender offer, approximately $8.6 million will remain outstanding under the company’s stock repurchase obligations, suggesting ongoing challenges in executing its repurchase strategy effectively.

FAQ

What is the purpose of IZEA's tender offer?

IZEA's tender offer aims to repurchase up to 8,700,000 shares of common stock at $2.80 per share.

How many shares were tendered in the offer?

A total of 38,682 shares were properly tendered and accepted in the tender offer.

What is the cost of the shares accepted in the tender offer?

The aggregated cost for the accepted shares is approximately $108,310, excluding fees and expenses.

Will unaccepted shares be returned to stockholders?

Yes, shares that were tendered but not accepted will be returned promptly to stockholders.

Where can stockholders find more information about the offer?

Stockholders can access important documents related to the tender offer on the SEC's website or contact MacKenzie Partners.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IZEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $IZEA stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IZEA Worldwide, Inc.



(NASDAQ:



IZEA



), a leading influencer marketing company that makes Creator Economy solutions for marketers, announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Offer”) to repurchase up to 8,700,000 of its common stock at a price of $2.80 per share (the "Purchase Price"), less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using cash on hand. The Offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern time, on June 16, 2025 (the "Expiration Date").





Based on the Final count by Broadridge Financial Solutions, the depositary for the Tender Offer (the “Depositary”), a total of 38,682 shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the Tender Offer. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Company has accepted for purchase 38,682 shares in the Tender Offer for an aggregated cost of approximately $108,310, excluding all fees and expenses. The shares acquired pursuant to the Tender Offer represent approximately 0.23% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of June 16, 2025.





The Depositary will promptly issue payment in cash for the shares validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. Shares tendered and not accepted for purchase will be returned promptly to stockholders by the Depositary in accordance with applicable law. Following the purchase of shares in the Tender Offer, approximately $8.6 million will remain outstanding under the Company’s stock repurchase obligations.







Important Information







The Offer described in this press release has commenced and will not be made to any person in any jurisdiction in which either the Offer, or solicitation or sale thereof, is unlawful. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of IZEA. The Offer is only being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, letter of transmittal, and related materials filed with the SEC as part of a Schedule TO. Stockholders are strongly encouraged to read the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the Offer to Purchase, and other related documents, as they contain important information and an explanation of the terms and conditions for participation. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the offer to purchase, letter of transmittal and other documents that the Company will be filing with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the information agent for the Offer, MacKenzie Partners, by phone at 1-800-322-2885, or by e-mail addressed to tenderoffer@mackenziepartners.com.







About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.







IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is an influencer marketing company with a mission to make creator economy solutions for marketers. We do this by lighting up the Creator Economy with IZEAs—our strategies, campaigns, and solutions that build brands and drive demand. Since launching the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006, IZEA has facilitated nearly 4 million collaborations between brands and creators.







Press Contact







Matt Gray





IZEA Worldwide, Inc.





Phone: 407-674-6911





Email:



ir@izea.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.