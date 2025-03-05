IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Announces Appointment of Frank Carvalho as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

IZEA Worldwide appoints Frank Carvalho as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing to enhance growth and innovation.

$IZEA Insider Trading Activity

$IZEA insiders have traded $IZEA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IZEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDSAY A GARDNER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $26,929

RYAN S SCHRAM (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,782 shares for an estimated $6,962

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IZEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $IZEA stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ORLANDO, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





IZEA Worldwide, Inc.





(NASDAQ:





IZEA





), the premier provider of influencer marketing solutions for the Creator Economy, announced today the appointment of Frank Carvalho as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Carvalho, a seasoned marketing leader with a track record of driving growth and innovation, joins IZEA after serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Foap, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s global footprint and strengthening partnerships with major social platforms.





Carvalho brings more than 30 years of global, award-winning experience in marketing, sales, and digital transformation. His passion for impactful brand strategies and fostering collaboration among creators, partners, and brands—along with his experience across key industry verticals—will be a key factor in IZEA’s efforts to drive growth. He has held leadership roles on both the agency side, including at Leo Burnett and Publicis Groupe, and on the client side with brands such as Coca-Cola, Merck, and Vodafone, where he led large-scale marketing initiatives that shaped traditional, digital, and social engagement strategies.





“Frank’s impressive background in marketing, sales, and the agency business model—combined with his deep understanding of social platforms and the Creator Economy—will help push IZEA to new heights,” said Patrick Venetucci, CEO of IZEA. “His leadership will accelerate our momentum, strengthen client partnerships, and help us continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients, partners, and creators. He will play a key role in our mission to light up the Creator Economy with IZEAs!”





“In today’s dynamic Creator Economy, authentic brand engagement has never been more important,” said Carvalho. “IZEA has been a trailblazer in this industry, and I’m thrilled to join the team to drive continued innovation and expand our impact. By deepening partnerships and enhancing IZEA’s position in the market, we will continue to empower creators, platforms, and brands to thrive worldwide.”





Carvalho holds an MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, and the European Business School in Germany. Throughout his global career, he has been recognized for his contributions to digital marketing, brand innovation, and consumer engagement, serving as a driving force for positive change in the industry.







About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.







IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a Creator Economy solutions company that enables brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. The company has worked with leading brands and agencies across industries, including half of the Fortune 50, to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.







Safe Harbor Statement







All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “optimistic,” "confident," “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.















Attachment





