IZEA WORLDWIDE Earnings Results: $IZEA Reports Quarterly Earnings

IZEA WORLDWIDE ($IZEA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.17 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $7,970,000, missing estimates of $9,180,000 by $-1,210,000.
IZEA WORLDWIDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of IZEA WORLDWIDE stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 27,787 shares (+158.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,414
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 27,625 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,968
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP added 18,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,482
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 14,720 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,912
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 14,688 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,392
- UBS GROUP AG added 7,514 shares (+346.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,663
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 6,315 shares (+2757.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,366
