IZEA WORLDWIDE Earnings Preview: Recent $IZEA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IZEA WORLDWIDE ($IZEA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,710,000 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
IZEA WORLDWIDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of IZEA WORLDWIDE stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 27,787 shares (+158.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,414
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 27,625 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,968
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP added 18,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,482
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 14,688 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,392
- PINE VALLEY INVESTMENTS LTD LIABILITY CO removed 14,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,500
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 10,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,182
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 9,518 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,174
