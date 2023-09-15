IZEA Secures 7-Figure Contract

(RTTNews) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) on Friday made an announcement regarding their recent success in securing a low-seven-figure content production contract with a top EdTech company.

This EdTech company is a recurring customer who utilizes IZEA's services to connect with content creators in online marketplaces.

The goal of this new contract is to produce custom content that will boost brand exposure and website traffic for the client. This custom content program is expected to continue throughout the rest of the year.

Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA said, "We have the capability to enhance or substitute a conventional content team with a widespread network of creators enthusiastic about almost any topic. This specific collaboration aligns perfectly with our network since many creators have honed their skills via online learning and have a natural inclination toward everything digital."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.