IZEA Secures 7-Figure Contract

September 15, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) on Friday made an announcement regarding their recent success in securing a low-seven-figure content production contract with a top EdTech company.

This EdTech company is a recurring customer who utilizes IZEA's services to connect with content creators in online marketplaces.

The goal of this new contract is to produce custom content that will boost brand exposure and website traffic for the client. This custom content program is expected to continue throughout the rest of the year.

Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA said, "We have the capability to enhance or substitute a conventional content team with a widespread network of creators enthusiastic about almost any topic. This specific collaboration aligns perfectly with our network since many creators have honed their skills via online learning and have a natural inclination toward everything digital."

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
