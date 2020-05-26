IYY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (Symbol: IYY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $148.39, changing hands as high as $149.08 per share. iShares Dow Jones U.S. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYY's low point in its 52 week range is $107.2001 per share, with $168.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.