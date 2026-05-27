IYW vs. VGT: Is Alphabet Worth Paying Four Times More in Fees?

Key Points

Vanguard Information Technology ETF offers a significantly lower expense ratio and higher trailing dividend yield than iShares U.S. Technology ETF.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF maintains a more concentrated portfolio than the Vanguard Information Technology ETF.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF excludes communication services stocks like Alphabet, which is a major component of the iShares U.S. Technology ETF.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF ›

Comparing iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:IYW) and Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:VGT) reveals differences in cost structure, diversification, and sector boundaries that could impact long-term portfolio efficiency.

Both funds target the growth-heavy tech sector but utilize different classification standards. While the iShares fund includes communication services giants like Alphabet, the Vanguard fund focuses more strictly on information technology. Choosing between them requires balancing specific sector exposure against the drag of management fees on total returns.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IYW VGT Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.38% 0.09% 1-yr return (as of May 20, 2026) 50.5% 49.2% Dividend yield 0.1% 2.1% Beta 1.33 1.32 Assets under management (AUM) $23.7 billion $144.2 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF is more affordable with an expense ratio of 0.09% compared to 0.38% for iShares U.S. Technology ETF. This cost difference is accompanied by a higher payout, as the Vanguard fund offers a 2.1% yield while the iShares fund provides 0.1%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IYW VGT Max drawdown (5 yr) (39.4%) (35.1%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,689 $2,575

What's inside

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:VGT) concentrates 98% of its assets in the technology sector, with minor allocations to industrials and cash. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 18.60%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 14.82%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 10.02%. The fund, which holds 310 stocks and was launched in 2004, has paid $2.41 per share over the trailing 12 months.

Conversely, iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:IYW) provides a different tilt with 81% in technology and 18% in communication services. This exposure brings in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at 7.22%, alongside Nvidia at 16.56% and Apple Inc at 13.84%. The fund holds 139 positions, was launched in 2000, and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.27 per share.

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What this means for investors

For investors who want targeted exposure to the technology sector, IYW and VGT are natural starting points. Both are passive, both are U.S.-focused, and both count Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft among their largest positions. But beneath that surface similarity, the two funds have very different ideas about what belongs in a tech portfolio.

The case for IYW rests largely on its inclusion of Alphabet, which VGT excludes entirely under its stricter tech classification. VGT leans instead more heavily into semiconductors, a powerful tailwind during the AI build-out, and it holds more than twice as many companies. There is also a significant difference in fees to consider. VGT charges less than a quarter of what IYW does, compounding into a meaningful drag on long-term returns that IYW needs to consistently outperform to justify.

For cost-conscious long-term investors, VGT is the stronger foundation for a portfolio. Its lower fee, broader diversification, and semiconductor weighting make it well-positioned for the AI-driven growth cycle. IYW suits investors who specifically want Alphabet in their tech allocation and accept a higher annual fee for that broader definition. VGT's cost advantage is difficult to overcome.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.