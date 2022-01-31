IYW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (Symbol: IYW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.73, changing hands as high as $104.10 per share. iShares U.S. Technology shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYW's low point in its 52 week range is $82.181 per share, with $117.9999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.66.

