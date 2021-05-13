IYR, MEXX: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, where 12,150,000 units were destroyed, or a 18.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IYR, in morning trading today American Tower is up about 0.1%, and Prologis is up by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 30.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of MEXX, in morning trading today Ishares Inc Ishares Msci Mexico ETF is up about 1%.

