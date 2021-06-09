IYR, IXG: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, which added 11,750,000 units, or a 24.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IYR, in morning trading today American Tower is up about 0.6%, and Prologis is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Global Financials ETF, which added 9,600,000 units, for a 36.6% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IXG, in morning trading today JP Morgan Chase is down about 1%, and Bank of America is lower by about 0.8%.

