IYR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: IYR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.97, changing hands as high as $106.30 per share. iShares U.S. Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYR's low point in its 52 week range is $84.05 per share, with $116.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.02.

