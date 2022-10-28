IYK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $198.07, changing hands as high as $198.40 per share. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYK's low point in its 52 week range is $178.515 per share, with $215.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.