IYH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (Symbol: IYH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $275.06, changing hands as low as $274.71 per share. iShares U.S. Healthcare shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYH's low point in its 52 week range is $250.10 per share, with $294.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $274.71.

