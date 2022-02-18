IYG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $191.42, changing hands as low as $190.81 per share. iShares U.S. Financial Services shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYG's low point in its 52 week range is $162.13 per share, with $205.0047 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $191.50.

